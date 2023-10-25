Anti-Semites cannot be granted German citizenship under new law – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) – A law under consideration by the German parliament would mean that people who have committed anti-Semitic acts can never be granted citizenship, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.

“Our draft for the new citizenship law, which we will now discuss in the Bundestag, provides a clear exclusion of anti-Semites,” Faeser said in a statement issued after she met with Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor.

She added that German authorities were “extremely vigilant” with regards to supporters of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Germany, saying that any such person would be “prosecuted with the full force of the law.”

