UPDATED: Kyiv urges West to back Ukraine to ‘avert a larger war’, Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv shelled by Russian forces

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons and apply more sanctions on Russia to help prevent other countries being dragged into a wider conflict.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to do more to help it resist the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. Some Western governments fear that doing so could pull other countries, including NATO member states, into the war.

To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons. Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 14, 2022

“To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war.”

The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv city administration said on Monday.

The Antonov aviation industry plant in #Kyiv is on fire. pic.twitter.com/Wtc02RLLJb — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that Russian naval forces had established a distant blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea Coast, isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade.

Russian naval forces are continuing to carry out missile strikes against targets in Ukraine, the ministry said in its intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Russia could conduct further amphibious landing operations in the coming weeks, similar to the one conducted in the Sea of Azov, the update added.

Photograb by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense