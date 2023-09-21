Sports

Argentina remain top of FIFA world rankings

231 Min Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sept 21 (Reuters) – World champions Argentina strengthened their grip at the top of the FIFA world rankings in the latest list on Thursday, with the top five remaining unchanged after the international break.

Argentina, who dethroned Brazil at the summit in April, remained top after beating Ecuador and Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Second-placed France, who lost to Germany in a friendly last week, retained second place followed by Brazil (third), England (fourth) and Belgium (fifth).

Portugal were the only team in the top 10 to climb a spot, moving up to eighth, while Italy dropped one place to ninth after a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Croatia (sixth), Netherlands (seventh) and Spain (10th) complete the top 10, while Morocco (13th), Colombia (16th), Denmark (18th) and Japan (19th) all moved up a place.

The top 20-ranked nations:

1 – Argentina

2 – France

3 – Brazil

4 – England

5 – Belgium

6 – Croatia

7 – Netherlands

8 – Portugal

9 – Italy

10 – Spain

11 – United States

12 – Mexico

13 – Morocco

14 – Switzerland

15 – Germany

16 – Colombia

17 – Uruguay

18 – Denmark

19 – Japan

20 – Senegal

Once you're here...

  • Champions League Results Roundup

    Champions League Results Roundup

    Cde21st September 2023
    Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin Bayern 4-3 Man United Sevilla 1-1 Lens Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven Braga 1-2 Napoli Benfica 0-2 Sa...
  • Champions League results roundup

    Champions League results roundup

    Cde20th September 2023
    The opening night of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday offered up no shortage of elite performances, with holders Manchester City, Paris and Barcelona amon...
  • Ethiopia’s Tsegay shatters women’s 5000 metres world record

    Ethiopia’s Tsegay shatters women’s 5000 metres world record

    Cde18th September 2023
    Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay smashed the women's 5,000 metres world record with a run of 14 minutes 00.21 seconds on Sunday at the Eugene Diamond League finale, breaking Kenyan Fai...
%d bloggers like this: