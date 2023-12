Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUENOS AIRES, (Reuters) – Argentina’s incoming Foreign Minister Diana Mondino says the country will not join the BRICS grouping of developing nations in a post on social media X.

Argentina was among six countries invited to become new members of the BRICS at a summit held in South Africa in August, part of the grouping’s push to reshuffle a Western-dominated world order it sees as outdated.

