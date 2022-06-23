Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eight people who took care of soccer legend Diego Maradona will be tried in Argentina courts for homicide, according to a ruling released on Wednesday following an investigation into his November 2020 death due to cardiac arrest.

In the 236-page document seen by Reuters, the judge in charge of the case questioned “the behaviors – active or by omission – of each of the accused which led to and contributed to the realization of the harmful result.”

The ruling said that eight people including doctors, nurses and a psychologist who cared for Maradona at the time of his death are accused of “simple homicide,” a serious charge that means taking a life with intent.

A medical board appointed to investigate Maradona’s death concluded in 2021 that the soccer star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.”

Maradona was considered one of the greatest soccer players in history, though the diminutive player nicknamed “Pelusa” for his long mane of hair and “D10S” as a play on the Spanish word for “God” using his jersey number, battled drug and alcohol abuse for years.

via Reuters