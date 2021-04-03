Argentine President Alberto Fernandez says tests positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for the new coronavirus, is waiting for the result to be confirmed and is in good spirits despite having a light fever, the first-term Peronist leader tweeted on Saturday.

“I am in good physical condition,” the president, who turned 62 on Friday, said in a tweet. He had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by William Mallard)

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters)

