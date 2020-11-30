Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star.

Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.

The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb San Isidro and signed by a local judge, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor’s office.

“Yesterday (Saturday) the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased,” it said.

Members of the Argentine Police carry items during a break-in to collect evidence at the office of the private physician of Argentine soccer icon Diego Armando Maradona, Leopoldo Luque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2020. Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. Argentinian Police is investigating the death of Maradona as possible case of involuntary manslaughter. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

“By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque,” the prosecutor’s office said in the statement.

The prosecutor’s office provided no information on what prompted the investigation. “They took the clinical files,” Luque told local television after law enforcement officers searched his home and office.

