Arizona judge dismisses election denier Kari Lake’s bid to overturn vote results

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s effort to overturn the results of her election loss in the state’s governor race.

The order by Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson was filed on Saturday.

Lake was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former Republican President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in 2020.

Earlier this month, Lake sued Arizona elections officials to challenge the counting and certification of the November electoral contest and ask to be declared the winner despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud.

Her lawsuit targeted Lake’s Democratic opponent, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, currently Arizona’s secretary of state, along with top officials in Maricopa County.

In November, Trump-backed Lake lost the governor’s race to Hobbs but refused to concede and continued making unconfirmed claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.

The order on Saturday confirmed the election of Hobbs and said it did not find any “clear and convincing” evidence of misconduct that impacted the outcome of the election.

Lake tweeted on Saturday that she would appeal the ruling.

via Reuters

