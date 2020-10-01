Armenia and Azerbaijan engaged in an all-out-war in Nagorno Karabakh region – Al Jazeera

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Al Jazeera’s journalist Robin Forestier-Walker, who has extensively covered developments in the region, said that videos being released from the contested region give the idea of “an all-out war”.

“The most committed observers to this conflict said that this is the worst they have seen since the ceasefire in 1994 that sort of froze this conflict.”

Azerbaijan pledged to pursue military action against Armenian forces until their full withdrawal from the disputed territory.

“We only have one condition: Armenian armed forces must unconditionally, fully, and immediately leave our lands,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in televised remarks.

The defence ministry of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said it could report 23 more casualties. Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded in fighting since Sunday.

Iranian media reported that a rocket has landed on Iranian soil as part of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The missile reportedly landed close to a residential area in a village called Mohammad Salehlou located in Khoda Afarin county, near the Armenian border. It is unclear who fired the rocket. No casualties or damages were reported.

This is the fourth rocket that lands in the Khoda Afarin border area. All three previous rockets had landed in non-residential areas, inflicting no casualties or damages.

Russian Foreign Ministry said that illegal armed groups coming from Syria and Libya were being sent to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to a statement.

Moscow called on both parties to prevent the use of foreign fighters and mercenaries in the conflict.

Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan, which Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied.

Al Jazeera

Like this: Like Loading...