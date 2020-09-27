Armenia calls for Turkey’s non-involvement in conflict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the international community on Sunday to ensure that Turkey does not involve itself in Armenia’s conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, trading barbs with Ankara.

Turkey, an Azeri ally, had earlier sharply criticised Armenia after clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces broke out in the morning, saying Yerevan was an obstacle to peace and vowing to continue its support for Baku.

Pashinyan said Turkey’s behaviour could have destructive consequences for the South Caucasus and neighbouring regions.

The defence ministry of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region said it had destroyed four of Azerbaijan’s helicopters, 15 drones and 10 tanks during clashes that flared early on Sunday.

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after the clashes with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Both sides reported fatalities.

