Armenia needs peace, PM says after Azerbaijan retakes Karabakh

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOSCOW, (Reuters) – Armenia needs to be “free of conflict” for the sake of its independence, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his compatriots, after their ethnic kin in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region surrendered this week to Azerbaijan.

The fall of Karabakh, a region that the ethnic Armenian separatists had controlled for three decades with Yerevan’s support, has stoked calls in Armenia for Pashinyan’s resignation.

“Today we are living in difficult times, suffering untold physical and psychological suffering,” Pashinyan said in a televised address marking Armenia’s national independence day in which he made no direct reference to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia has benefited from democracy, the rule of law and a principled anti-corruption policy, but it also needs peace, Pashinyan said.

“Peace is a factor that ensures and guarantees security as well as independence and sovereignty,” he said.

“(Armenia) must take this path for the sake of independence, for the sake of statehood, for the sake of the future”, he added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday he valued the fact that Armenia – which had few options – had not tried to interfere in Baku’s lightning offensive. Aliyev said this would remove an obstacle to wider peace negotiations between the two Caucasus neighbours.

Pashinyan in 2020 presided over a war in which a newly confident and better-armed Azerbaijan seized control of swathes of territory previously controlled by the separatists, laying the groundwork for this week’s capture of the entire region.

Pashinyan nonetheless won re-election in Armenia a few months later.

A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows Russian peacekeepers evacuating civilians at an undisclosed location in Nagorno-Karabakh. About 5,000 people have been brought to the location of the Russian peacekeeping contingent as Russian peacekeepers have evacuated civilians from Martakert, Martuni, and Askeran districts of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on 21 September. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group