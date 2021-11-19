Armenia says six of its soldiers killed in Nov 16 clashes with Azerbaijan -Ifax

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Armenia’s defence ministry said on Friday six of its soldiers were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan on Nov. 16, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

Photo – (FILE) – General view of church, in the backround, and a crater, in the foreground, in the town of Shushi (another spelling Shusha) in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. EPA-EFE/HAYK BAGHDASARYAN /PHOTOLURE