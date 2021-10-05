Armenia seeks Lithuanian support for stronger relations with EU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step up implementation of democratic reforms. In a bilateral meeting, Nauseda pointed out that the democratic government led by Pashinyan had received a strong mandate from Armenian people to carry out a number of important reforms.

According to Nauseda, the European Union’s involvement in strengthening institutions and deeper economic ties with Armenia was an aspiration. He also stressed that Lithuania supported Armenia on the challenging path of democratic reforms and offered Lithuania’s assistance in implementing reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the presidential office said in a press release.

“The upcoming Eastern Partnership summit, that will draw cooperation guidelines between this region and the EU, is important to Lithuania. We are ready to share our experience and send experts to assist Armenia in making firm steps along the path of democracy,” Nauseda said.

The President echoed the sentiments of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, who met her counterpart in Vilnius this weekend. Pashinyan acknowledged that Lithuania is one of our key partners in the European Union, and I highly appreciate this opportunity to meet with Lithuania’s Prime Minister, President and Speaker of Parliament to discuss our bilateral agenda, as well as exchange views on Armenia’s cooperation with the European Union and the situation in the region. Armenia and Lithuania are connected by multiple threads. The democratic values and the traditional friendly relations between our nations have created a firm base for the bilateral cooperation in various areas”, the Armenian PM said.

“Armenia has dynamic relations with the European Union. And Lithuania, as a friendly state and supporter of the Eastern Partnership, can play an important role in promoting Armenia’s dialogue and cooperation with the EU”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

via Armen Press, Lithuania Times