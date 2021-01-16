Armin Laschet elected new CDU leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Armin Laschet, the regional premier who positioned himself as heir to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centrist course, was elected the new leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats on Saturday, placing him in pole position to become Germany’s next Chancellor.

At stake is the leadership of Europe’s biggest economy. Merkel, the continent’s predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, has said she will not run again.

By tradition, that person is usually – though not always – the chancellor candidate for the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the conservative bloc is on course to win September’s federal ballot.

However, polls show Markus Soeder, the CSU leader, is the conservative most favoured by voters. Some CDU lawmakers want dynamic Health Minister Jens Spahn to run for chancellor, though he has backed Laschet for the party leadership.

Main Photo: North-Rhine Westphalia Premier Armin Laschet . EPA-EFE/Federico Gambarini / POOL

