Around 15 million Italians expected to travel over June 2 holiday weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 15 million Italian people will be taking trips over the upcoming long weekend created by the Republic Day national holiday on Friday, hoteliers’ association Federalberghi said on Monday.

It said 94% of those people are headed to Italian destinations, with seaside resorts set to be “stormed”.

Indeed, it said 41.8% of the travellers will go to the seaside, with 26.2% opting for city breaks and 12.7% going to the mountains.

It said the long weekend will generate 6.88 billion euros in business for the tourism sector.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first