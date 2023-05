Reading Time: < 1 minute

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) – Around 27 people, a majority of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the country’s capital, a spokesperson for the Helsinki regional rescue service said.

Many of the injured were part of a group of school children, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a separate statement.

Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground.



