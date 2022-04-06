Arrigo not to re-contest PN deputy leader post / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 6 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Police launch investigation on Farrugia murder

The Police have launched a murder investigation after a dead body was found in Qormi in the boot of a car belonging to a missing man. Mario Farrugia, 62, was found in a car booth in Qormi Valley. The man as was last seen at his home in Pembroke more than a week ago, on March 28.

Arrigo not to re-context PN deputy-leadership post

PN deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo has said he will not contest any roles within the party in the upcoming general council. The Sliema MP said he will step down as deputy leader once his term ends. “I hope the party understands what is going on, and how we can move forward,” he explained. He has been Deputy leader since November 2017. Robert Arrigo said on NET Live he will continue working for Malta and the Nationalist Party, while thanking the electorate and the general public for “their constant support”.

Covid-19 Update: Malta has reported 719 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, a spike deemed reflective of activities just before and after the general election. This has taken the active case tally to 7,537. Five persons passed away during the same timeframe.