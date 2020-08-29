Preloader
Arsenal beats Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley. 

Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blasted home the final kick of the afternoon to complete the north London side’s second win over the league champions in the space of six weeks after a shortened summer break. 

Credit EPA

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, match goal-scorer Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones all scored for Liverpool in the shootout, but late substitute Rhian Brewster blasted his shot onto the bar. 

Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and David Luiz all scored for the Gunners, before Aubameyang finished the job to lift his second trophy within a month following the side’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Aug. 1.

Reuters

