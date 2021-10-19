Arsenal salvage last gasp draw at home to Crystal Palace

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette struck with the last kick of the game to give Arsenal a rollercoaster 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday after the visitors had fought back from a goal down.

Superb second-half goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard had turned the match on its head after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal an early lead but Palace were denied a win as Lacazette netted at the death.

The French striker, who came on as a second half substitute, was delighted after his goal denied Palace manager Patrick Vieira, Arsenal’s former title-winning captain, a win in his first game in charge against the Gunners.

“The main thing was to avoid a loss,” Lacazette told Sky Sports. “We wanted to win, we started well but then we stopped playing. I think this is something we have to work on in the future.

“We showed we have character. Even when we are down we don’t give up.”

Arteta said Arsenal did not convert their goal-scoring opportunities.

“It was more of a collective issue with the lack of composure that we have with the ball in that half,” Arteta told reporters.

“We have periods where we suffer and then obviously the areas where we lost the ball, too simply (we) give the ball away and the goals.

“I don’t think we were lucky (to get a draw). Well, you could say we were lucky because we scored with the last kick of the game but overall in the game I don’t think we were lucky to not lose the game.”

Arsenal, who have 11 points from eight games, next host Aston Villa in Friday’s league game.

via Reuters