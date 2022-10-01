Arsenal stay top with derby win as Tottenham self-destruct

Reading Time: 7 minutes

LONDON: Arsenal meted out their usual punishment to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at The Emirates with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka all on target in a 3-1 win to stay top of the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 1).

Spurs’ Emerson Royal only added to the visitors’ misery when he was sent off in the second half for a reckless tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

Harry Kane’s first-half equaliser for Tottenham saw him set yet more scoring records, but his side self-destructed after halftime as their 12-year wait for a league win in the fixture continued.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have now won seven of their opening eight games and lead the standings by four points with second-placed Manchester City facing Man Utd on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (R) and his players celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, 01 October 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An absorbing derby with top spot up for grabs was evenly poised after Partey’s sublime 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by Kane’s penalty just past the half-hour mark – making him the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League.

But Arsenal were gifted back the lead in the 49th minute when a dreadful mix-up between Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and defender Cristian Romero allowed Jesus the easiest of tap-ins.

Royal was then red-carded in the 62nd minute for a needless kick-out at Martinelli deep in Arsenal’s half, and five minutes later Xhaka swept in Arsenal’s third to leave Tottenham reeling.

There was a celebratory mood around the stadium after that as Arsenal moved to 21 points.

Previously unbeaten Tottenham could have gone top with a win but have now managed only one victory in their last 30 league visits to Arsenal. They are third with 17 points.

Tottenham will complain about the harsh decision to send off Royal, but they can have no complaints about the result as they again underperformed away at their fierce rivals.

They have lost five of their last six league matches away to Arsenal despite finishing above them for the past six seasons.

“From the first second I think we were the better team,” Xhaka said. “After we conceded we were struggling a little bit, but in the second half we were much better, and I am so happy to score my first derby goal and help the team to win.”

A typically frantic start to the game saw Gabriel Martinelli hit the outside of the post for Arsenal while at the other end fellow Brazilian Richarlison was denied by Aaron Ramsdale.

Partey was an injury doubt ahead of the game but produced a moment of stunning quality to put his side in front.

Ben White rolled the ball across to him outside the area and the Ghana midfielder curled a right-footer beyond Lloris’s dive.

Tottenham looked dangerous on the counter-attack and Ivan Perisic lashed a good chance wide shortly before Richarlison was fouled in the area by Gabriel.

From the penalty spot, Kane calmly beat Ramsdale down the middle for a record-extending 15th goal in the north London derby and 44th in London derbies overall, taking him past Thierry Henry’s record of 43.

For a while, Arsenal were rattled and Tottenham looked increasingly confident, but everything changed after the interval.

Tottenham began the second half in sloppy fashion, and when Bukayo Saka fired in a shot, Lloris parried it out to Romero who bundled the ball back towards his keeper, only for it to squirm out of the Frenchman’s grasp just enough for Jesus to convert.

It was a sweet moment for the Brazilian, whose fifth goal of the season sent a reminder to his national side’s manager Tite, who left him out of the squad last month.

Tottenham then imploded after Royal’s sending-off, and Arsenal’s Xhaka, back in his home crowd’s favour again, beat Lloris with a low shot after a Martinelli dribble, persuading a trickle of Tottenham fans to begin heading home early.

Reuters

Chalobah sees red as Newcastle thrash 10-man Fulham 4-1

Newcastle United made the most of an early red card for Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah, thumping their hosts 4-1 in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday to secure their first away win of the season.

Defensive midfielder Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that referee Darren England initially only deemed worthy of a yellow card, but he upgraded it to a straight red after a VAR review.

The visitors wasted little time capitalising on his dismissal, Callum Wilson bundling the ball home from close range to open the scoring three minutes later, and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

Things went from bad to worse for Fulham as Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored six times in eight league games so far this season, hobbled off four minutes later with an injury.

Newcastle went into the break 3-0 up after Sean Longstaff reacted quickest to thump home the rebound after team mate Sven Botman’s header was turned onto the post by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Almiron slotted home his second from Joe Willock’s precise pass to make it 4-0 12 minutes into the second half, and only the linesman’s flag stopped him from completing his hat-trick as he had a goal ruled out for offside in the 69th minute.

Newcastle will be delighted to have scored four times despite missing record signing Alexander Isak, who missed the game after pulling out of the Sweden squad during the international break due to injury.

Bobby De Cordova Reid scored a late consolation goal for the hosts but it made little difference as Newcastle move into sixth spot on 11 points after eight games, while Fulham are two places below them on goal difference.

Reuters

Gallagher breaks Palace hearts to earn Chelsea 2-1 win

Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he played for on loan last season with a glorious curling shot in coach Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.

Gallagher — given a warm reception by the home fans in the pre-match warm-up — received a ball from fellow substitute Christian Pulisic, created a yard of space for himself and then bent the ball around Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

Earlier, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had seized on a headed pass by Thiago Silva to score his first goal for Chelsea in the 38th minute and level the match after Odsonne Edouard had given the Eagles the lead in the seventh minute.

Palace were incensed that referee Chris Kavanagh had given Silva only a yellow card for denying Jordan Ayew a run on goal by handling a few minutes before the Brazilian set up Aubameyang for his goal.

Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne was injured as he challenged Silva and manager Patrick Vieira was shown a yellow card for remonstrating with Kavanagh over his decision not to give Silva a red card.

The result kept Potter’s men eight points adrift of league leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand, underscoring the challenge he faces after replacing Thomas Tuchel a month ago.

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first