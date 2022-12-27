Arsenal stretch lead to seven points in Premier League

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and extend their Premier League lead to seven points as the top-flight season resumed on Monday.

After a 44-day interruption caused by the World Cup, the Premier League resumed with many players back from international duty and Arsenal continued exactly where they had left off.

Former manager Arsene Wenger watched from the stands at The Emirates Stadium as Arsenal, top at Christmas for the first time since the 2007-08 season, responded emphatically to an early penalty by West Ham’s Said Benrahma.

Bukayo Saka equalized from close range in the 53rd minute and Gabriel Martinelli smashed home a shot six minutes later to put Arsenal in front.

Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal’s third to complete the victory and ensure they maintained their 100% home record. They have 40 points from 15 games, seven clear of Newcastle who has played a game more. Arsenal is eight ahead of third-placed Manchester City, who have played 14.

“We showed a lot of composure and quality,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “We didn’t start to play the game they wanted to play, we kept pushing, believing and deserved the win.”

via Reuters

