Arsenal trying to adapt as absences pile up, says Arteta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Arsenal are struggling to adapt after losing several players to a combination of injuries, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and COVID-19, but the team is preparing as best they can to face Liverpool in the League Cup, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal face Liverpool in the first leg of their cup semi-final on Thursday and will be without midfielders Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, and Nicolas Pepe who are on international duty in Africa.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also in Africa but has COVID-19.

Arsenal are also still awaiting confirmation that Granit Xhaka has recovered from the same illness, while Emile Smith Rowe is carrying an injury and is a doubt for the Liverpool game.

“It’s extremely volatile and uncertain,” Arteta told a news conference on Wednesday. “In the last week or so we lost so many players for many reasons and we’re trying to adapt to that.

“There have been different reasons — some injuries, some COVID and some at AFCON. What I really want this month is that we have as many players fit and healthy and we do as much as possible with these players.”

via Reuters