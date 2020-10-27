As Covid-fatigue kicks in, people are consuming less news on issue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More people in the UK are switching off or turning channels when the Covid-19 pandemic is brought up, with increasing numbers avoiding completely any content about the subject.

A survey carried out by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has shown that an increasing number of Britons do not trust the information they receive, leaving them vulnerable to misinformation.

The report, published on Tuesday, shows that that trust in the government has also suffered a serious decline during the lockdown.



The survey of 2,800 people found a growing number of respondents are “infodemically vulnerable”, defined as consuming news about Covid-19 less often than once a day and who have low trust in news.

“I think the findings are clearly concerning,” sid Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute and co-author of the report. “There is [already] a sizeable minority and increasingly greater numbers [of people who do not trust institutions].”

Last week, 18 people were arrested in London following a protest against wearing masks. “These narratives have undoubtedly influenced the UK population and have helped drive responses such as street protests against masks and lockdown,” she said.

Respondents indicating low trust in the media were more likely to be under 35 and not have a university degree, the study found.

via FT

