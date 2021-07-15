ASOS sales up 21% on pandemic demand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 21% rise in sales in the four months to June 30 but said trading in the latter three weeks was more muted as uncertainty over COVID-19 and inclement weather impacted market demand.

ASOS, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said it anticipated trading volatility to continue in the near term, given the rapidly evolving COVID situation worldwide.

As a result, it expected its underlying growth rate for the balance of its 2020-21 year to be broadly in line with the prior year period.

ASOS expects its overall full year adjusted pretax profit to be in line with its expectations.

The group said total revenue was 1.29 billion pounds ($1.79 billion) in the four months to June 30, up from 1.1 billion pounds in the same period last year, as its active customer base increased by 1.2 million to 26.1 million.