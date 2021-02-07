AstraZeneca vaccine delivery to European countries kicks off

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euronews / CDE / Reuters – France, Italy Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic received their first shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday. Malta received its shipment on Sunday.

Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the arrival of the ‘canon’ against the Covid-19 through a tweet on Sunday morning.

On Friday Spain approved AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use in people aged 18 to 55 on Friday, becoming the latest country to limit the shot to younger people due to a lack of data on its use among the elderly.

Italy also recommends its preferential use for adults of 55 and under, while Germany, France, Austria and Norway will only administer the shot to people younger than 65.

Also on Friday, British regulators have received extra trial data from AstraZeneca that supports their view that the COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University is effective in the elderly, a vaccines official said on Friday

Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was the first regulator to approve it in December, but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.

