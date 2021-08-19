AstraZeneca’s CEO is the highest paid executive in the FTSE 100

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AstraZeneca’s CEO was the highest paid executive in the FTSE 100 in 2020, earning £15.45 million for his part in delivering a coronavirus vaccine that has been administered tens of millions of times already this year.

New analysis by the High Pay Centre think tank shows that the median FTSE 100 CEO was paid £2.69m in 2020, 86 times the median full-time worker in the UK

The pharmaceutical company’s boss Pascal Soriot has presided over a remarkable turnaround since joining AstraZeneca in 2012.

The Frenchman, who is trained as a veterinarian, helped revive the company’s reputation for research and development, while rebuffing a $118bn takeover attempt by rival Pfizer to keep the company independent.

AstraZeneca – which has committed to produce 1 billion doses for low and middle income countries – is the only company selling their COVID-19 vaccine for no profit.

The next highest paid CEO was Brian Cassin of Experian who made £10.3m.

A file photo from May 2014 of Pascal Soriot (C), Chief Executive of AstraZeneca. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Read more via Sky News