AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was only slightly less effective against the variant first found in India than the strain identified in Kent, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Financial Times on Friday.

He added the company is in talks with governments, including the United Kingdom, about new contracts for booster doses.

In his first interview following a string of setbacks, including the emergence of rare fatal side-effects, Pascal Soriot defended the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and offered new evidence that it could play an important role in the ongoing battle against the disease.

