At least 50 protesters killed in Myanmar, shots fired at US cultural centre

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gunshots were fired at the U.S. cultural centre in Myanmar’s biggest city of Yangon on Saturday but caused no injuries, an embassy spokesperson said.

The United States has been strident in its criticism of the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and the killing of hundreds of anti-coup protesters by security forces.

“We can confirm that shots were fired at the American Center Yangon on March 27. There were no injuries. We are investigating the incident,” embassy spokesperson Aryani Manring said.

Myanmar’s security forces shot and killed at least 50 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, a brutal crackdown on dissent that came as the leader of the ruling junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democracy.

Protesters against the Feb. 1 military coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, defying a warning that they could be shot “in the head and back”, while the country’s generals celebrated Armed Forces Day.

“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-junta group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum.

Burning roadblocks during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. Anti-coup protests continue as Myanmar’s junta held a military parade on 27 March in a major show of strength to mark the annual Armed Forces Day, in the capital Naypyidaw EPA-EFE/STRINGER

“The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians,” he said, giving a rough estimate of the toll since protests first erupted weeks ago.

At least four people were killed when security forces opened fire at a crowd protesting outside a police station in Yangon’s Dala suburb in the early hours of Saturday, Myanmar Now reported. At least 10 people were wounded, the news portal said.

Three people, including a young man who plays in a local under-21 football team, were shot and killed in a protest in the Insein district of the city, a neighbour told Reuters.

Thirteen people were killed in various incidents in Mandalay, Myanmar Now said. Deaths were also reported from the Sagaing region near Mandalay, Lashio town in the east, in the Bago region, near Yangon, and elsewhere, it said.

Myanmar Now said a total of at least 50 people were killed on Saturday. Reuters could not independently verify the numbers killed.

A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.

After presiding over a military parade in the capital Naypyitaw to mark Armed Forces Day, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to hold elections, without giving any time-frame.

Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (L) participates in a parade during the 76th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

“The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” the general said in a live broadcast on state television, adding that authorities also sought to protect the people and restore peace across the country.

“Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate.”

The number of people killed in the turmoil since the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government is now nearly 380, based on Thursday’s toll and a tally kept by an activist group.

Main Photo: A passenger on a moped flashes the three-finger salute as vehicle passes burning tires during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Like this: Like Loading...