At least six migrants dead after boat sinks off Morocco

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, July 22 (Reuters) – At least six migrants died after their boat sank off Morocco, the MAP state news agency said on Friday on its Facebook page.

It added that the boat struck rocks and the six people drowned. Forty-eight others survived.

Authorities launched search operations.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Photo FILENPHOTO – Members for Spanish Civil Guard transfer the corpse of a Sub-saharian illegal immigrant on the shore of the beach Fuente Caballos in Ceuta, a Spanish resort in northern Morocco, 03 February 2003. The immigrant presumedly drowned after trying to reach Ceuta’s coasts clandestinely aboard a small boat or swimming from Morocco, authorities said.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group