Atalanta beat Napoli to set up Italian Cup final with Juventus

Rome (dpa) – Atalanta beat visiting Napoli 3-1 Wednesday with a brace from Matteo Pessina helping them qualify for the final of the Italian Cup after a scoreless draw in the first-leg semi-final.

The Bergamo hosts were in control in the first half, when former Napoli striker Duvan Zapata fired firmly from outside the box into the left corner and set up Pessina’s deflection on 16 minutes.

The Neapolitan trophy holders struggled as they missed defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Kostas Manolas, but their pace improved after the break and Hirving Lozano put them back into the game on 53 minutes, tapping in after Pierluigi Gollini saved his first attempt.

Gollini then parried Victor Osimhen’s close-range effort and Zapata fed again Pessina to storm in the box and beat David Ospina on 78.

“It was an important goal and it was important that the team did not give up despite some difficult moments,” Zapata said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game but we made it to the final. In some cases we sat behind but we played the right game and got the best from our chances.”

Juventus drew 0-0 at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday to qualify thanks to a 2-1 win in last week’s first leg. The final is set for May 19.

