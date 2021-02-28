Football

Atalanta in fourth as classy shots seal 2-0 win at Sampdoria

Rome (dpa) – Atalanta won 2-0 at Sampdoria Sunday thanks to smashing drives from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Robin Gosens to go fourth in Italy’s Serie A.

Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic (L) and Sampdoria’s Maya Yoshida fight for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA
Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyj (L) and Sampdoria’s Albin Ekdal in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens (bottom) scores his team’s second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA
