Atalanta in fourth as classy shots seal 2-0 win at Sampdoria

FootballAtalanta in fourth as classy shots seal 2-0 win at Sampdoria 28th February 202128th February 20212 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute Rome (dpa) – Atalanta won 2-0 at Sampdoria Sunday thanks to smashing drives from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Robin Gosens to go fourth in Italy’s Serie A. Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic (L) and Sampdoria’s Maya Yoshida fight for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyj (L) and Sampdoria’s Albin Ekdal in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA Atalanta’s Robin Gosens (bottom) scores his team’s second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related AtalantaSampdoriaSerie A Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail