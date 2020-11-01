Atalanta second through Muriel’s brace, Inter held at home by Parma

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Luis Muriel’s brace gave Atalanta a 2-1 win at promoted Crotone Saturday, propelling the Bergamo side into second place in the Italian Serie A while Inter Milan drew 2-2 with Parma from two goals down.

Four other teams can still move past Atalanta in the remainder of matchday 6, which sees leaders AC Milan sitting one point clear of the Bergamo side before visiting Udinese on Sunday.

Inter remained fifth, two points off the top, with Parma now 13th and Crotone last on one point.

Colombia attacker Muriel had a couple of misses before firing past Alex Cordaz from inside the box in the 26th, then forcing a save before drilling in his second 12 minutes after the first.

Nigerian Simy kept the hosts into the game when he struck two minutes later, but the Bergamaschi controlled the remainder of the game as Muriel gave way to compatriot Duvan Zapata at half-time.

“We played an attacking game without running particular risks,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “We always stayed in control. It was a pity to have conceded and not closing the game earlier.”

Inter dominated the first half with missed chances from Ivan Perisic, who filled in for injured Romelu Lukaku, and full back Achraf Hakimi, only to fall behind to a majestic drive that Gervinho drilled under the bar in the 46th.

The fast Ivory Coast forward connected with a deep Hernani feed to beat Samir Handanovic again in the 62nd.

Substitute Marcelo Brozovic pulled one back with a clinical drive before Perisic nodded in an Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick in stoppage time.

The day’s third brace came from Bologna youngster Musa Barrow as he opened his season scoring in a 3-2 come-from-behind win against Cagliari.

The visiting Sardinia side, who were leading 2-1 in the 47th, stayed in 12th place, one point above the Bolognese.

Six games are played on Sunday and one on Monday.

