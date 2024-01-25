Athletes seek first title of the season in National 10k Road Championships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s Road Running Series returns on Sunday with the second leg of the three-part competition, this time a 10km race in Ta’ Qali. This race will take on additional importance for the local running community, given that besides forming part of the Series, it will also double up as the National 10k Championship, thereby establishing the national champions on the distance for the current season.

Shaun Galea and Joelle Cortis have taken an early lead in the Series, having won the first 10k race earlier this month in Marsascala. In the Clubs competition, Evolve Endurance Club lead ahead of Mellieħa AC in both female and male categories.

While Malta’s road running programme is already consecrating championship winners, track athletes will be easing themselves gradually into another action-packed season.

Indeed, this Saturday, Athletics Malta will be holding its first Pre-Season Meeting, which will allow senior and Under 18 athletes to test the waters on their favourite track and field events, recording the first sprints, jumps and throws of the season.

This Pre-Season Meeting follows two weekends of Multi-Events for the junior categories, during which over 200 athletes competed in different events, gaining invaluable experience and practice in track and field. The Multi-Event concept has been introduced by Athletics Malta as of this season and is reflective of best international practice, which encourages young athletes not to restrict their participation to their favoured event, but rather test themselves in other disciplines, which is seen as an effective way to improve coordination, balance, agility, flexibility and strength.

