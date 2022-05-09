Athletics: Cassar and Schembri complete National Championship double

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dillon Cassar and Roberta Schembri claimed the 10k road running National Championship title with resounding victories, doubling up on their 5k victory achieved earlier this year.

Mellieħa AC’s Cassar confirmed his dominance among the men, reaching the finish line in 31:06 on the certified course in Ħal Far, edging out Luke Micallef (Pembroke Athleta) and Simon Spiteri (St Patrick’s), who recorded very respectable 31:52 and 32:28 timings. This performance will continue to build-up Cassar’s confidence as he prepares to represent Malta at the upcoming Mediterranean Games in Algeria.

Roberta Schembri registered another victory to add to her 5k National Championship, with the Evolve runner coming in first among the women with a 35:45 timing. Zurrieq’s Joelle Cortis kept Schembri’s paces for large parts of the race but had to eventually settle for second with 36:04, while Pembroke’s Lisa Bezzina finished third with 37:05.

Gozo Athletix AC’s youngster David Borg claimed top spot among the Under 23s, with a strong 33:35 performance, finishing fifth overall behind fellow Gozitan Charlton Debono.

Image Credit: Bernard Cutajar