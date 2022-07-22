Athletics: Claire Azzopardi to fly Maltese flag at World Championships

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese athlete Claire Azzopardi, the nation’s sole representative at the World Athletics Championships being held in Oregon, United States, will be on the field tomorrow for the preliminary round of the long jump competition. The event is scheduled to start at Noon local time – 9pm in Malta.

Last week, Azzopardi claimed the National Title in the same discipline, in which she also won a gold medal for Malta at the recent Championships for Small States of Europe with a personal best jump of 6.21m.

Malaika Mihambo is the woman to beat, having conquered the last World Championships final in Doha three years ago and at last year’s Olympic Games – and at the 2018 European Championships for that matter.

The 28-year-old German also stood at the top of the 2022 world outdoor list until the weekend before the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. No one had been able to match the 7.09m Mihambo leapt at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Birmingham back on 21 May – until Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (nee Stratton) jumped 7.13m (1.8m/s) at the MVA meet in Chula Vista in California on 9 July.