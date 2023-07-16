Athletics: Gina McNamara shatters 1500m national record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gina McNamara has established a new National Record on the 1500m this weekend while running at the Harry Jerome Classic in Vancouver, Canada.

The US-based Maltese athlete came home in ninth place in a time of 4:12.64, eclipsing by almost twelve seconds her previous national standard which she set in Charlotsville back in April, with at time of 4:24.13.

McNamara has been in fine form this season winning three gold medals for the Maltese team at the recent GSSE 2023 and obtaining two second-places at the European Team Championships held in Silesia, helping Malta towards a prestigious fifth place.

