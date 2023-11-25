Athletics: Janet Richard, Jared Micallef crowned Athletes of the Year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Janet Richard and Jared Micallef were awarded the highest honour as Malta’s best athletes for this year after bringing home a number of prestigous results for themselves and for their country.

Janet Richard retained this accolade for an impressive third time, with another successful season garnering a number fine performances at the Games of Small States of Europe (GSSE) held on our shores earlier this year. She ended a phenomenal week for her and her country winning no less than four medals.

Individually, she brought gold for Malta in her preferred speciality, the 400m and a bronze in the 200m, while as part of the national relay team she won her second gold in the 4×100 and a silver in the 4×400. Just a few weeks later she achieved a prestigious second place on the 400m at the European Team Championships held in Silesia, Poland, establishing a new national record completing the one-lap race in 52.37.

Jared Micallef also triumphed at the GSSE winning a spectacular 800m race in front of the jubilant crowd in Marsa, and also took home bronze in a very competitive 1500m. Micallef also improved the 800m national record with an extraordinary performance in Karlsruhe, Germany, with a time of 1:46.50.

The other open winners included Luke Bezzina and Janet Richard (Sprints), Ian Paul Grech and Claire Azzopardi (Jumps), Bradley Mifsud and Joanne Mifsud Vella (Throws), Luke Micallef and Rosalie Borg (Hurdles and Steeplechase), Jared Micallef and Gina McNamara (Middle Distance) and Jordan Gusman and Lisa Marie Bezzina (Long Distance).

Antonella Chouhal and Rachid Chouhal claimed the Masters Athletes of the Year for women and men respectively.

Athletics Malta also awarded the best athletes for their respective age categories and the winners of the National Road Running Series. In the latter, Lisa Marie Bezzina took home the women’s title, ahead of Roberta Schembri and Joelle Cortis, while Dillon Cassar won the men’s title, ahead of Luke Micallef and Simon Spiteri. Among the teams, Pembroke Athleta won the women’s category, with Mellieħa AC triumphing among the men.

