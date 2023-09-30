Athletics: Maltese team in Latvia for World Half-Marathon Championships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta will be represented by six athletes at the inaugural World Half-Marathon Championships being held in Riga, Latvia.

In the male event, Malta will represented by athletes who have been in fine form over the past seasons, namely Dillon Cassar, holder of the National Record on the Half Marathon, Luke Micallef and Simon Spiteri. Beside competing individually in the World Championship, the trio will also be representing Malta as a national team.

In the female event, Malta will be represented by current half marathon national holder Lisa Bezzina and Joelle Cortis. Both athletes will be taking part at the end of a positive season during which, among other honours, Bezzina won the Pisa Half Marathon and the Malta Road Running Series, while Cortis claimed top place at the Brighton 10k.

The Maltese contingent will be competing against some of the world’s best half-marathoners. Among the men, nations like Kenya and Ethiopia will be fielding a trio of sub-60 minute athletes. Among the women, the start-list features Keynan Peres Jepchirchir, Olympic Marathon champion and Irine Jepchumba Kimais, who claimed the Barcelona Half Marathon earlier this year.

Parallel to this event, Riga will also host a One-Mile Championship where Malta will be represented by Gina Mcnamara, who won three gold medals at the recent GSSE 2023 held on our shores.

