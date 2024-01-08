Athletics: Shaun Galea, Joelle Cortis win first leg of Road Running Series

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Shaun Galea and Joelle Cortis took the honours in the first of three races forming part of this year’s Road Running Series organised by Athletics Malta. The first event was a wind and rain-battered 10k course in Marsascala, a route certified by World Athletics standards.

Galea (Evolve Endurance Club) emerged victorious with a 31:48 timing in a very tactical race, beating current national champion Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC – 31:55). Youngster Gabriel Farrugia, also of Evolve, and debuting as an Under 23 athlete, came home a close third in 31:56. It was an exciting tactical race, during which the three leading athletes stayed close together with a slightly slower start, with the leading positions being decided in the final kilometre.

Among the ladies, Joelle Cortis (Mellieħa AC) claimed top spot in 37:49, ahead of Roberta Schembri (Evolve – 38:14). Pembroke’s Rosalie Borg took third spot in 40:44.

While the respective athletes therefore take the leading positions in the Series after this first race, the Clubs competition sees Evolve Endurance Club take the early lead, ahead of Mellieħa in both male and female categories. St. Patrick’s are third among the men, with seven clubs in scoring positions. La Salle Athletics are in third spot among the women.

The athletes will be back for the second leg of the Road Running Series on the 28th of January with another 10k race this time in Ta’ Qali.

