Atletico stay in control of La Liga title race

MADRID (Reuters) – Atletico Madrid stayed in control of La Liga’s title race by beating struggling Huesca 2-0 at home on Thursday with goals in each half by Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco.

Correa scored for the third time in two games to give Atletico the lead shortly before halftime, the Argentine dancing through the Huesca defence and getting the help of a deflection to take his shot into the net.

Huesca had won two of their last three matches and stayed in the game, even having a couple of chances to level, until Marcos Llorente pounced on a loose ball and squared for Carrasco to knock it into the empty net 10 minutes from time.

Atletico top the standings on 73 points after 32 games, moving three clear of Real Madrid who beat Cadiz 3-0 on Wednesday. Huesca are 18th on 27.

Photo Atletico Madrid Facebook Page

