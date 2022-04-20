Auction begins for Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt from 1986 World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The shirt worn by Argentina football legend Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England has opened for auction in London and could be sold for up to 6 million pounds (7.9 million dollars).

The iconic blue away shirt is currently owned by the former England player Steve Hodge.

Maradona wore the No. 10 shirt in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half he put Argentina ahead by sneakily punching the ball into the net, a goal made famous as the “Hand of God”.

Just four minutes later he dribbled from his own half to score a sublime second that regularly tops polls as the greatest goal in World Cup history.

England midfielder Steve Hodge decided that he was putting it up for auction after 19 years on display at England’s National Football Museum.

However, the sale was complicated by claims from Maradona’s family that the wrong shirt is going under the hammer, with his daughter and ex-wife casting doubt on the veracity of the piece by saying Hodge got the shirt Maradona wore in the first half.

via Reuters