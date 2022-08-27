Audi to enter Formula One from 2026

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Audi will enter Formula One from 2026 with one of the sport’s existing teams and using a new power unit to be built in Germany, it announced on Friday.

The Volkswagen-owned premium brand said it would reveal by the end of the year which team it would be partnering in what will be the start of a new and more sustainable era for the sport.

The marque has been in talks with the Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team competes under the Alfa Romeo name, according to reports by Reuters and other media.

Aston Martin and Williams, who both use Mercedes engines, have also expressed an interest in linking up with Audi.

“Formula One is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory,” said Audi chairman Markus Duesmann in a statement coinciding with a news conference at Spa-Francorchamps.

“The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved.”

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026 with the focus on sustainability.

via Reuters