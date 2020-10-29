Aung San Suu Kyi votes ahead of general election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of November’s election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases. Myanmar is set to hold its general election on 08 November.

Opposition parties had urged the government to postpone the election because of rising infections, but Suu Kyi, who is the chair of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has said the Nov. 8 vote must go ahead.

The vote is set to serve as a test of Myanmar’s first democratic government in half a century and the country’s transition away from direct military rule as it grapples with crises on several fronts.

With nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths, Myanmar is facing one of Southeast Asia’s worst outbreaks, and a lockdown has left hundreds of thousands of people without work.

Via Reuters/EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

