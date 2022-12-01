Australia in party mode as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia hailed Graham Arnold’s new “golden generation” on Thursday and fans demanded a national holiday as the country celebrated the Socceroos’ unlikely advance to the World Cup knockout phase.

Thousands gathered at Melbourne’s Fed Square in the middle of the night to watch Australia’s 1-0 upset of Denmark on a big screen, and were left dancing in the smoky light of flares as the Socceroos set up a last 16 clash against Argentina.

Arnold’s team matched the side who made the last 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany but with a squad lacking the pedigree of the players from 16 years ago who came to be known as Australia’s “golden generation”.

Tunisia fail to advance despite 1-0 win over much-changed France

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -An energetic and determined Tunisia claimed a famous victory over a France team made up mostly of back-up players on Wednesday, but their 1-0 win over the reigning champions was not enough for the North Africans to progress to the World Cup knockout stages.

They departed the tournament with “honour and pride”, coach Jalel Kadri said. But despite their defeat of one of the tournament favourites, their fate was ultimately not in their hands.

Tunisia needed not only to beat the already-qualified France but to hope for Denmark to avoid defeat against Australia in the other Group D game to advance. They roared onto the pitch to challenge a disjointed French side featuring nine changes from the side that beat the Danes.

But their win against the 2018 World Cup winners failed to see them through to the next stage after Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 and clinched second place in the group. Tunisia thus keep their unwanted record of not progressing from the group stage in six World Cup appearances.

Reuters

