Australia one game away from reaching FIFA World Cup

Australia will take on Peru next week for a place at November’s World Cup finals after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday in Asia’s final eliminator for Qatar 2022.

Defender Ali Salmeen deflected Ajdin Hrustic’s volley past Khaled Eisa with six minutes remaining at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium to keep alive Australia’s hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive World Cup finals.

HRUSTIC ON THE VOLLEY!!!



Ajdin Hrustic strikes from the top of the box and his shot is deflected in

Jackson Irvine had put Graham Arnold’s side in front with a close-range strike in the 53rd minute but Caio Canedo levelled four minutes later with an emphatic finish into the roof of Mathew Ryan’s net.

The Australians increased the pressure throughout the second half and it eventually paid off when Hrustic volleyed towards goal following Aaron Mooy’s corner and the deflection off Salmeen proved decisive.

“We showed good character, I think we dominated the majority of the game and we took the chances when they came,” said Australia’s Martin Boyle.

“It’s only a job half done. We have to dust ourselves down, prepare and we will go again.”

