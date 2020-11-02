Australia Post boss resigns over luxury watches scandal

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The boss of Australia Post has resigned after authorising a A$20,000 (£10,500; $14,000) gift of luxury watches to four employees as a work reward.
Christine Holgate, chief executive of the national postal service since 2017, had been strongly criticised for what many saw as a waste of public money.
The gifts of Cartier watches in 2018 were revealed by a parliament inquiry last month, prompting an investigation.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had been “appalled” by the spending.
Speaking last month, Mr Morrison said the British business executive “should go” from her role.
“Every dollar that goes to Australia Post is managed on behalf of Australian taxpayers and it should be done in a way that respects the taxpayers,” he said.
Australia Post is run by an independent board but is owned by the Australian government on behalf of taxpayers.
2nd November 2020
Britain's government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.
"Our hope and expectation is, on...
2nd November 2020
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa asked the country's president on Monday to declare a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring.
The last COVID-19 state of emergency...
2nd November 2020
Italy will tighten COVID restrictions but is holding back from re-introducing a nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday as infections, hospital admissions and deaths surge.
Conte told parliament tougher measures, includi...
2nd November 2020
Twelve million pupils returned to school in France on Monday for the first time since an Islamist militant beheaded teacher Samuel Paty, who had used cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.
Schools were holding ...
2nd November 2020
2nd November 2020
A global aviation manual now under review by a UN body suggests global guidelines calling for the use of highly reliable tests when screening passengers to detect the novel coronavirus ahead of flights, three sources familiar with the matter said.
...
2nd November 2020
Moldova’s presidential election will go into a run-off after preliminary results on Monday showed that opposition leader Maia Sandu held a small lead over his main opponent, incumbent President Igor Dodon.
The central election commission’s data s...
2nd November 2020
A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 85 people.
Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, out of...
2nd November 2020
A view of the metro that shot through a stop block at De Akkers metro station in Spijkenisse, The Netherlands, 02 November 2020.
There were no passengers on the metro. The driver could leave the vehicle on his own and had to be rescued.
...
2nd November 2020
Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a "wife beater" after a High Court judge ruled that the paper's allegations were "substantially true".
Depp, 57, famed for his role in films such...
