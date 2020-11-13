Australia scraps plans to allow foreign students back

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia will not allow foreign students to return as Canberra prioritises the return of locals stuck overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.



Australia has since March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.



With foreign students worth about A$35 billion ($25.3 billion) a year to the Australian economy, Canberra had hoped to slowly allow overseas students to return in 2021. Trials began earlier this year.



But with thousands of Australians wanting to return, Morrison said there is not enough quarantine facilities.



“There is a queue, and Australians are in the front of the queue,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.



Australia caps the numbers of locals allowed to return home each week in order to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19.



Once locals arrive, they enter hotel quarantine for two weeks.



Australia on Friday was on course to record a sixth straight day without any locally acquired infections. Australia has recorded about 27,700 Covid-19 infections and 907 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

Like this: Like Loading...