Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine

– Australia

will impose financial sanctions and travel bans on an additional 67

Russians over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise

Payne said on Thursday, taking the total number of people and entities

sanctioned to almost 600.

“Today, I’m announcing 67 further

sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian

President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous

actions,” she told reporters as she arrived at NATO.

In a media

statement issued after her public remarks, Payne said the new listings

followed “the emergence of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in

Bucha and other towns around Kyiv”.

Russia has said it launched a

“special military operation” in Ukraine and denied accusations of the

killing of civilians during its occupation of Bucha, calling it a

Ukrainian “provocation”.

Those sanctioned included Russian

military official Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev and Deputy Prime

Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Payne said.

Australia has supplied

defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while imposing a

ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to

Russia.

Payne

said Australia has now sanctioned close to 600 individuals and

entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all entities

responsible for the country’s sovereign debt.

Photo – Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne . EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS