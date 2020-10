Reading Time: < 1 minute

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that he has extended the State of Emergency and the State of Disaster by another four weeks.

“I’ve just signed paperwork to extend the state of emergency and the state of disaster from tonight to 11:59pm on November 8,” Mr Andrews said.

“That is simply to make sure that we’ve got that legal framework in place in order to continue to have rules, to drive these numbers down even further.

Sky News

