Australian COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces antibody response in early tests

Early testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by an Australian university and CSL Ltd has shown it to be safe and produce an antibody response, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Friday.
Pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop effective treatments for the disease amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has killed over a million people and battered the world’s economy.
Several candidates including ones produced Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca are expected to imminently announce the results from last stage testing.
Pfizer said earlier this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine had been more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.
While slightly behind other candidates, the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland and CSL will now begin the last stage of testing, Hunt said.
“The vaccine is proving to be safe through phase I clinical trials and that it is proving to produce a positive antibody response,” Hunt told reporters in Queensland.
“It is doing its job. That is particularly so in the elderly, and that is an especially important outcome, given the global vulnerability to elderly around the world from COVID-19.”
Should it pass those trials, Hunt said it could be ready for distribution by the third quarter of 2021.
Australia has already agreed to buy 51 million does of the University of Queensland developed candidate. Australia will also buy the AstraZeneca vaccine too should it pass last stage testing.
13th November 2020
British murderer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper for a five-year killing spree during which he stabbed and bludgeoned at least 13 women to death, has died, Sky said.
He was arrested in 1981 and pleaded guilty to 13 charges of murde...
13th November 2020
President Donald Trump's challenge of the U.S. election result in the courts has emboldened some to bet he can still win, even as most bookies have settled bets by accepting that President-elect Joe Biden will succeed him.
Trump still has a 10% c...
13th November 2020
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped a spirit of goodwill would prevail between Britain and European Union countries to smooth over inevitable trade disruptions when a post-Brexit transition period ends on Jan. 1.
Last week the Bo...
13th November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating President Donald Trump, after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden surpass...
13th November 2020
Updated 0830 - Newspaper Review
The Times says that the police questioned former chief of staff Keith Schembri about chat conversations with businessman Yorgen Fenech between January and October last year, including a chat group which included th...
13th November 2020
Libya's warring sides will immediately reopen the main coastal road connecting the vast country's east and west across front lines, the United Nations said on Thursday, as part of a ceasefire deal agreed last month.
The two sides set up a joint m...
13th November 2020
13th November 2020
The 20 teams that qualified via the groups have been joined by the four play-off winners.
An extraordinary late comeback took Hungary to their second successive EURO. After Gylfi Sigurdsson's early free-kick for Iceland, substitute Loïc Négo slot...
13th November 2020
Oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by fears about a slow recovery in the global economy and fuel demand due to an accelerating rise in COVID-19 infections, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain, helped by vaccine hopes.
Brent ...
13th November 2020
Gold prices inched higher on Friday, as fears over the economic fallout from mounting cases of COVID-19 overshadowed hopes of a vaccine, although the metal was on track for its worst weekly performance since late-September.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to...
